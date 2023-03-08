HARROWBARROW’S annual sale and auction in aid of Cancer Research UK is taking place next weekend.
The community’s annual fundraising effort is happening at Harrowbarrow and Metherell Village Hall on Saturday, March 25 with stalls opening from 2pm and the auction starting at 3pm.
As a result of the generous support from villagers, during the past year the annual event raised over £2,850 for Cancer Research UK.
The hall will be open to receive donated goods on Friday, March 24 from 6pm-8.30pm and Saturday, March 25 from 9am-11am. Please bring only saleable goods. All funds will be going to directly to Cancer Research UK.