She is an advocate of the ‘strengths approach’ as a positive response to complex difficulties which she also uses to guide her approach to life. She said: “The fellowship is a great confirmation and recognition of my achievements and philosophy. It shows the university recognises the value of what I have been saying. It effectively says that I was right. I have always suggested we look at people’s strengths first and foremost and then support them to reach their potential through what they do best. Then from that flows amazing achievements. This way of unlocking people’s potential from their strengths matters far more than money and the commercialism that so much value is placed on. This approach has been demonstrated in START and in the way my social work colleagues have learned to practise and even my family.”