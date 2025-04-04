THE tiny village of St Neot will today (Saturday, April 5) celebrate the creation of a brand-new community hub.
This exciting development comes after the village shop’s closure in August 2023, which left local residents without a vital service.
Determined not to lose the heart of their village, local residents and volunteers came together, setting up a Village Group Steering Group, to find a solution. Their hard work has resulted in a fantastic new hub, featuring a village shop, a tearoom inside the pavilion, and a fully equipped community kitchen. The space also boasts an accessible WC, newly built walkways, and a seating area overlooking the play area and playing field.
The project has been a true community effort, with local fundraising, generous donations and grants helping to turn the vision into reality.
Today’s event begins at 2.30pm in the playing field at St Neot.