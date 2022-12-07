YOUNG people are appealing for help in keeping their club open after their boiler broke down.
Princetown Youth Club has been suffering from the cold since the boiler prevented the youngsters from meeting in one of the highest and most isolated clubs in England.
During the cold snap in mid-December the club suffered a double blow when ice caused a water pipe to fracture and leak, temporarily closing the club house.
Not only is the club house occasionally too cold to open, but the youngsters cannot carry out cooking sessions, a key activity for which the club is funded by Devon County Council.
Ross Wheeler, lead youth worker, said: ‘The youth club plays a major part in Princetown’s young community. It’s more than somewhere to hang out and enjoy fun activities.
‘Not only is the village geographically isolated with no late bus links to other towns, but also socially.
‘Young people miss out on job opportunities and skills and similar training and the opportunity to mix with other people from a wider social backgrounds.
‘The club is a focal point which allows them to socialise and meet and learn some life skills.’
He said the village has been designated a poor area in terms of rural poverty for the past five years and that meant it was able to access grants to improve life for residents, crucially including youngsters, so the village has a sustainable future.
The leaders have to show evidence to funders that they have a food programme, including growing and cooking fresh ingredients and understand the importance of nutrition and a healthy diet.
Ross: ‘‘This is more than about being able to cook. A community judged deprived in some ways, benefits as a whole from food availability and the ability to provide nutritious food for now and the future.’
The club teaches how to prepare a range of healthy meals from a modern well kitted kitchen good enough for any home. But the lack of hot water means they might be limited to cooking certain dishes and cannot wash dishes on-site or clean the kitchen and clubhouse.
As well as growing fruit and veg, the members are taken food shopping. Ross said: I was not very surprised, but sad to find one occasion some of them did not even know what a tomato was and where it came from. But that’s the reason why a food programme is so important. A healthy diet is the basic step to a healthy life and future.
Sinead Devlin, 20, youth leader and former member, said: ‘We provide a safe warm space for young people. It stops them congregating at the bus stop and causing a nuisance to people with anti-social behaviour. If we close, we’re unlikely to ever open again.’
To donate please go to the gofundme site and search ‘Help! Keep our youth club open’