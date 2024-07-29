A popular school teacher was given a rousing send-off as she leaves Horrabridge primary and Nursery School for a new county-wide educational role.
Hannah Downing, the school’s deputy headteacher and special educational needs and disability co-ordinator (SEND), was treated to a presentation of a special farewell polo-shirt signed by pupils, a leavers’ hoodie and flowers at the year-six leavers assembly. In return, she donated books to the school library and presented to headteacher John Clarke.
A school spokesman said: “Farewell and good luck to Mrs Downing who is leaving us for a new role and exciting new adventure. Thank you to her for the kind gift of some new books for our library which feature children with additional needs - representation matters.”
Hannah said: “I was brought to the front of the leavers’ assembly and kindly gifted some lovely flowers, vouchers, a card full of kind messages and (my favourite present) a 2024 leavers hoody. The year six parents also treated me to a bunch of flowers and the year six class voted me as the ‘most creative and artistic teacher’ so it was a lovely send-off. I had spent the day copying the year sixes - squeezed into an age 13-14 polo shirt and getting it signed like they all were, which made them laugh. I looked pretty funny in the assembly.”
Hannah trained as a primary teacher specialising in SEND. and joined Horrabridge as a newlywed in 2010, aged 24. She has two daughters Lila and Phoebe. She became SEND Co-ordinator in 2014 and deputy headteacher in 2022. She gained the National Award for SEND Co-ordination, and senior leadership and other qualifications. She held responsibility for personal, social health and economic development, history, mental health and wellbeing (staff and pupils) and was a staff governor.
Hannah added: “I leave the school feeling incredibly proud of what we have achieved, inclusion wise. Working with and getting the right provision secured for some of our neediest SEND pupils has been one of the biggest highlights of my time at Horrabridge. I will hold many of them in my heart for years to come and will always wonder ‘What are they doing now?’ The relationships I built with some of the parents, pupils and my colleagues have been so valuable to me. Working alongside Mr Clarke has been a real experience - coming from a totally different school and then seeing how he did things and the positive impact it had on our families was transformational to my mindset and career path. I wouldn’t be where I am today without that foundation.
“Our reputation for SEND provision is strong in the local area, which I put down to Mr Clarke's inclusive attitude and can-do ethos, which very much informed my own practice and dogged approach to securing the correct provision.”
She will be a SEND advisory teacher for Devon County Council, supporting schools in South and West Devon: “I believe I'm leaving HPNS with a secure standard and knowledge of SEND provision, a team of passionate and inclusive staff members and a wonderfully supportive community.”