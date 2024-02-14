Ian MulHolland, HRSA club secretary, said: “HRSA is not just a football club, it’s a community-driven powerhouse, and its exponential growth is powered by the commitment and dedication of its volunteers. The call for volunteers isn’t merely a necessity; it’s an invitation to be part of something transformative, something magical. There are exciting roles and boundless opportunities to be part of something big in the community. The roles are as diverse as the playing groups it nurtures. From nurturing the youngest talents as an U-7 additional coach to steering the U-8 t team as manager, from capturing the essence of every match as a club photographer to ensuring fair play as club referees or assistants to run the line – HRSA offers roles that cater to a myriad of skills and interests.”