IN A David v Goliath contest, Horrabridge School’s footballers excelled themselves in a tournament against mainly larger city schools.
The youngsters, aged from six to nine, distinguished themselves with five wins and one draw with their A-team winning the tournament and the B-team also shone on the pitch.
John Clarke, their coach and head teacher, praised his young teams: ’Well done to our year two, three and four boys who took part in a tournament against a series of Plymouth schools.
‘They played some excellent football against some very strong and large schools.
‘Our B-team included some less experienced players, many of whom were representing the school for the first time.
‘It was a great learning experience for them and they played with great enjoyment and resilience, often against A teams.
‘A brilliant effort from them all.’
The tournament was a Plymouth Schools’ Cluster League competition.
Mr Clarke added: ‘We have been practising since the start of term.
‘Although the team included some year four girls who have already played this year and boys who have played with our year fives.’
The A-team conceded a goal in its first game to go 1-0 down, then scored twice to win that game and did not concede any goals in its next five games.
The largely novices drew against one of the two other B-teams and lost against the other 1-0.