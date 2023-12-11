CREATIVE villagers have been charming visitors to St John’s Church in Horrabridge with an annual festival of homemade Nativity scenes.
The Festival of Nativity Scenes ran until last Sunday and attracted children on their way home from school as well as parents and others to explore the different way groups and individuals portrayed the arrival of newborn Jesus.
Some tableaux were literal and featured the three wise men, animals, Jesus and crib and Mary and Joseph. Other scenes were looser interpretations of the nativity, with a woman among the wise men and a set of bells in another.
Organiser Elaine Hay said: “It’s been a popular event again with so many entries. We aways have morte than enough people wanting to take part and a steady stream of visitors wanting to have a look. We have a theme of bells this year, which helps add to the variety of scenes and gves another way of looking at the Nativity. It’s certainly brought the church alive.” The 27 scenes were from Jackie Rush, churches in Yelverton, Sampford Spiney and Horrabridge, Sampford Spiney and Horrabridge WI, Horrabridge Musketeers, Elaine Hay, Marie Fairall, Joy Eustice, Buckland Computers, Edgemoor Nursery and schools from Meavy and Horrbridge, Open the Book, Horrabridge Scouts, Jolly Jars and Take a Chance Tombolas, Carol Hughes, Poppins and Hamper Raffle.
Donations were received wih thanks from Reflections Hair, the Leaping Salmon pub, Wildwood Arts Dartmoor and The Chippie (Horrabridge). Items were also made by Anita Hyne and Jennie Dunstan.