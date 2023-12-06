CALSTOCK will be celebrating the return of the light for its Montol Lantern Celebration next week.
The event will see the community process through the streets of the village holding homemade lanterns, including five giant lanterns which are set to be a new feature to this year’s parade.
The celebration will take place on Thursday, December 21 starting at Calstock Train Station at 5.45pm. Following the lantern procession there will be mince pies and mulled wine followed by a spectacular fire show finale on the village green.