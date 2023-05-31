A combination of beautiful weather and a new host village made for a highly successful day at the St Luke’s Mary Tavy Hidden Village Garden Event on Sunday.
Nearly 500 people visited the six gardens raising a fantastic total of £5,295. £1,700 was taken on refreshments alone as people were ready for a drink after an afternoon in the sun. Much cake-making had been done in preparation!
Organieser Alison Boulter said: ‘Wayne Marshall from St Luke’s was thrilled and very grateful to all concerned for the amount raised which is the most money raised by a garden trail so far.
‘He said the money equated to supporting four families for a month including bereavement counselling for children. Thanks go to Mary Tavy Coronation Hall Committee for the use of the car park, toilets and crockery and to Morrisons, Cafe Liaison and Down’s Coaches for their help and donations of supplies.’
Alison opened her own Spanish style garden at Greystones inspired by a garden she and her husband fell in love with in Seville. She also gardens part-time at the Elephant’s Nest, a former pub turned B&B at Horndon, also opened as part of the event. Other gardens open events are being held in West Devon for St Luke’s this summer. Over the past 13 years the scheme has raised more than £429,000 to help local families receive compassinate care. See https://www.stlukes-hospice.org.uk/open-gardens
Pictured are some of the gardens.