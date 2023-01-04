A POPULAR food hub is expanding its hours to help working families cope with rising household bills and avoid the choice between eating and heating.
Under the new offer, anyone struggling with costs can order a choice of fresh and tinned food, costing £5, from the Princetown Food Hub, run by the Feeding Devon network.
The food can be collected from the village Methodist Chapel at 6pm on Wednesdays. All orders need to be made by the Tuesday before 12 noon for collection the next day.
The existing weekly Wednesday food hub is open from 11am to 12 noon at the chapel.
Sandra Dodd, area Methodist lay preacher, said: ‘Several people in Princetown work and are unable to get to the hub during its normal morning sessions, so it provides that chance to shop. It’s very sad these hard working people actually need the support, but it’s the reality of the world.’
Rachael Harrison-French, food hub founder, said: ‘We’re seeing huge increases in costs every week — far higher than predicted. We are working even harder to source healthy and affordable food for everyone that needs it.
‘The impact of the cost of living has only just begun to bite. An increasing number of our hub members are employed and have mortgages. The hardest hit are those with unsecured debts, dwindling savings and rising household costs.’
She added: ‘The first casualty of high costs is the food budget. Essentials are often unaffordable — and not just by low income homes. Middle income families cope using loans, but this causes long term problems.’
Princetown people needing food can contact Princetown Food Hub at [email protected] or message via Facebook.