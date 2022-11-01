Organist David Crocker said: ‘We didn’t have any idea there was a mouse in the organ. The first clue was when a key on the upper key board didn’t respond with the sound expected. It usually produced the super octave notes. So, when I played I got round the problem, by adapting my playing and hoping no one noticed in the congregation. Despite this, all went ok for a few services, until the organ builder attended and cured the problem.’