LIGHTING of candles played a poignant part in a Vigil for Peace in Ukraine service at Tavistock Parish Church yesterday evening (Monday), writes Juliette Bowers.
The event, held by the Ukrainian community and supported by members of St Eustachius’ Church, marked the third anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Tavistock mayor Cllr Paul Ward gave a welcome address and Liuba Malynovska, a word of thanks from the Ukrainians to the Tavistock community.
The service was led by Father Matt Godfrey and included hymns, bible and poetry readings, in English and Ukrainian, music, prayers led by the Ukrainian community, and a Commitment for Peace.
In the Lighting of Candles, many attending queued to light a candle for peace, for hope, for loved ones, for those killed, injured or traumatised and for those in danger.
During the lighting, in which the candles were laid on the altar step, a local Ukrainian-English choir, led by Paul Wilson, sang, ‘Light a Candle for Peace’, followed by St Eustachius’ choir, led by Mary Mazur-Park, who sang ‘Be Still My Heart.’
Poems included ‘Zapovit’ by the nationally acclaimed poet Taras Shevchenko, read by Louise Walker, and ‘Love Ukraine’ by Volodymyr Sosiura, read by Marta Bondar. ‘A Hymn of Ukraine’ was sung by Mykola Bondar, with ‘Prayer for Peace in Ukraine’ played on piano by Bernadette Bishop.
After the service light refreshments were provided by members of the Ukrainian community.
Mother-of-three Nadia Pratt, who was born in Russia and moved to Tavistock 15 years ago, is pictured laying her candle for peace. ‘It was a very moving event,’ she said.
Nadia is well-known to the Ukrainian community in Tavistock for her English lessons. She said the Vigil with its prayers, poems, beautiful songs and music, and lovely food prepared by themselves afterwards, was typical of their form of ritual. ‘There are a lot of kind, talented people.’