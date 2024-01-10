CALLINGTON Town Council is asking for community input to decide on the design of new play equipment.
The wooden play equipment in Saltash Recreation Ground is beginning to deteriorate and over the last year a lot of maintenance work has been carried out to keep the play area safe.
The council is looking at replacing the play equipment and will also be looking for any funding that is available to do this. The first part of this process is replacing the swings which the council says have already been ordered and will be installed in February. But for the rest of the equipment they are asking for community input. For more information and to share your views visit: callington-tc.gov.uk/