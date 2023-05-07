Residents of West Devon have continued to celebrate the Coronation of King Charles III today.
In Buckland Monachorum, the main road through the village was closed off between 11am and 6pm for a special street party, which many attended to spend time with each other and enjoy a wealth of food and drink.
In Horrbridge, celebrations took place in Weir Park, thanks to a collaboration between the a village events committee, the parish council and the Horrabridge Cavaliers - particularly cavaliers Ian Burke and Michael Prout.
The event received a funding boost after organisers secured a grant of over £1,000 from the National Lottery, specifically for coronation events, which was spent on food and entertainment.
Alex Sharpe, a key member of the event organising committee, said: ’The committee is made up of a dedicated team of volunteers who got together determined to make today special. We’re really lucky in the village; today’s been a huge success. This has been in the planning for a good few months and we met every few weeks to put the programme in place today.
'We’ve had a variety of activities and performances to bring everyone of all ages in the village together and stay for the whole day. It’s a real family day to enjoy and celebrate the coronation; I think this is what all villages need and enjoy, just good community fun.'