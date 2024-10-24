Tributes have been paid to a Tavistock AFC veteran who played many roles in the club from player to chairman in his long association with the club.
Derek Pethick - widely known as Del - will be remembered as a huge supporter of the club at Langsford Park and as a caring family man who supported son Robbie in his career in professional football.
He died at home aged 80 after battling with leukaemia for some time. He leaves his wife Yvonne, daughter Jackie and son Robbie.
His funeral is next Thursday (November 7) at midday at St Eustachius’ Church in Tavistock, with those attending invited to wear something bright and cheerful, and a Lambs’ scarf if they have one.
Derek’s family have invited all to join them after the funeral to remember him at the Red and Black Club.
Derek’s long association with football started as a teenager. He played for Holsworthy from the age of 14 and went on to play many first team games for Tavistock. He was captain of Tavistock AFC for over 12 years, before joining Saltash United for about four seasons.
He then rejoined Tavistock AFC as a player, managing the second team and winning the Devon Senior Cup. He moved up to become first team manager for several seasons, before taking up the role in the grounds team.
Del and wife Yvonne were a big part of running the Red & Black Social Club, beside the football ground, in its early years and also helped their daughter Jackie when she was stewardess at the club.
Del, a retired manager at the former South West Water Board, took up the roll of Lambs vice-chairman under Robin Fenner in the early 1990s before becoming chairman when the new changing rooms were built.
He then stepped down to take on the role as treasurer for many years, remaining on the committee for the last few years at the club and then writing match reports for the Tavistock Times Gazette.
He accumulated a total of 66 years in local football, of which 62 years were with the Lambs. He also played Sunday matches for the Queen’s Head All Stars and Whitchurch FC and was a good cricketer with Tavistock Cricket Club. He was also a member of the Stannary Brass Band in Tavistock.
Phil Lowe, former Lambs secretary, vice-chairman and now kit man, said: “Del was a great friend and colleague will be sadly missed by all. Del was a very kind family man. He always had time for people. Del would put himself out to drive Robbie to watch him play football all over the country after finishing his work as groundsman at Tavistock.”
Robbie played for Portsmouth, Bristol Rovers, Saltash, Weymouth and Havant & Waterlooville.
Eric Pinch, a former club match commentator, said: “Derek was a very caring family man and equally caring towards the football and social club. He was Instrumental in the building of the changing rooms and club representative on the Crowndale recreation committee.
“Derek and Yvonne followed Robbie throughout his football journey. I was fortunate to be part of it when Robbie played for Saltash, Weymouth and Portsmouth in the early 90s. We will sorely miss Derek.”