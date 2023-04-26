His previous career gave him an unlikely rehearsal for commentating when he was a prison officer at Dartmoor Prison in Princetown and booked staff social club karaoke: ‘I wasn’t lacking in confidence and happy being involved in the social club. I really enjoyed the camaraderie and the teamwork. But the HMP Dartmoor changed its re-categorisation. There was a riot of prisoners when they wrecked one of the wings. I wasn’t involved, but I had to escort the inmates to another prison. In my later years I was off with a leg injury and then off with a finger injury just bvefore leaving the prison service.’