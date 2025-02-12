The food hygiene rating report for establishments across West Devon in January.
5/5 Abbeyfield society – Tavistock
Inspected on January 21 2025
Hygienic food handling- Good
Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building- Good
Management of food safety- Good
5/5 Blackdown Nursing Home – Mary Tavy
Inspected on January 13 2025
Hygienic food handling- Good
Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building- Good
Management of food safety- Good
5/5 Farms For City Children- Iddesleigh
Inspected on January 15 2025
Hygienic food handling- Very good
Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building- Good
Management of food safety- Very good
5/5 Gulworthy Primary Academy- Gulworthy
Inspected on January 21 2025
Hygienic food handling- Good
Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building- Very good
Management of food safety- Good
5/5 Kent House Residential Home- Okehampton
Inspected on January 13 2025
Hygienic food handling- Good
Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building- Good
Management of food safety- Good
5/5 Tavistock General Hospital- Tavistock
Inspected on January 21 2025
Hygienic food handling- Very good
Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building- Good
Management of food safety- Very good
4/5 The Currant Bun- Sourton
Inspected on January 13 2025
Hygienic food handling- Good
Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building- Good
Management of food safety- Generally satisfactory
4/5 White Hart Inn- Bridestowe
Inspected on January 14 2025
Hygienic food handling- Good
Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building- Generally satisfactory
Management of food safety- Good
3/5 West View Residential Home- Bere Alston
Inspected on January 16 2025
Hygienic food handling- Generally satisfactory
Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building- Good
Management of food safety- Generally satisfactory
The results of inspections is public information released on the Food Standards Agency website with data provided by West Devon Borough Council.