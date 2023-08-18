Horrabridge Rangers, the pride of local football, is all set to kick off an exciting 2023/24 season with an impressive array of teams and a commitment to nurturing talent at all levels.
With an unwavering focus on the community, the club has charted a path of growth and inclusivity that has earned them a well-deserved spot as the largest club in West Devon.
At the grassroots level, the club is leaving no stone unturned in paving the way for the next generation of football stars. With a heartwarming dedication to youth development, they boast a staggering 26 football groups, catering to ages 6 through 16.
These include two vibrant girls’ coaching groups, namely #Wildcats and @GirlsdoFootball, fostering young talent in the age range of six to 16. A MiniBridgers category for school years Reception and Year 1 ensures that the spark of football is ignited early in these budding athletes.
When it comes to the adult teams, Horrabridge Rangers showcase their commitment to diversity and sportsmanship. With three men’s teams and a dynamic Ladies team, the club offers a playing field for everyone. The inclusion of 5-a-side teams, both male and female, adds a dimension of fast-paced action to their repertoire.
Not to be forgotten are the Men’s Over-50 Walking Football teams and the energetic Fitball 5ives Over-30’s team, a testament to the club’s dedication to football enthusiasts of all ages.
The club’s influence extends to the younger generation as well, with a wide range of Youth Teams spanning various age groups from Under-7 to Under-16. The Girls’ Teams, including U9, U11, U13, U15, and U17, stand tall as a symbol of gender equality in sports.
In a gesture that underlines their commitment to community engagement, Horrabridge Rangers are also gearing up to introduce a Ladies Over-40 Walking Football group in September, extending the joy of the game across generations.
The club’s impressive facilities are spread across Fillace Park, Yelverton Memorial Field, Walkhampton Memorial Field, and the newly embraced Buckland Cricket Club in Crapstone.
These locales are the vibrant hubs where dreams are forged and realised.
With a sense of pride, the club acknowledges its remarkable journey.
Having grown to encompass over 500 players, coaches, and supporters, they consistently bring the passion of football to life each week. This growth would not be possible without the unfaltering support of sponsors, volunteers, and the entire community.
Horrabridge Rangers stands tall as a testament to what can be achieved when collective enthusiasm and determination collide.
As the upcoming season beckons, Horrabridge Rangers invites all to be a part of their thriving football family.
With a legacy of unity and excellence, they are poised to script yet another chapter of sporting brilliance. Here’s to a season filled with camaraderie, unforgettable moments, and a shared love for the beautiful game!