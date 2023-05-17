NETWORK Rail will be performing vegetation clearance in Gunnislake next month.
They will be maintaining the vegetation and removing or cutting back trees, to help keep a safe and reliable railway.
Work is planned to be carried out during the night. The work is due to begin on Saturday June 17 until Thursday June 22 through five consecutive nights from 10pm until 6am.
Some noise disturbance is to be expected and Network Rail will aim to keep noise disturbance to a minimum.
If you have any questions, contact Network Rail via a 24-hour National Helpline on 03457 11 41 41 or by visiting: www.networkrail.co.uk/contactus.