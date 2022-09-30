Valley-inspired children’s series

Petrus was recently at the Naturally, Drawn to Print exhibition at the Tamar Valley Centre and although Petrus is predominantly a visual artist that specialises in lino printing, he explained that he has ‘always written’ with many of his artworks featuring words. But it was moving to the area and witnessing the awe-inspiring landscape that motivated him to start the books. ‘When I moved, I thought...it’s time’, said Petrus.