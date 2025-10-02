A VIP opening has celebrated the official opening of the Dartmoor Building at Derriford Hospital.
The £52m Dartmoor Building, housing the new urgent treatment centre (UTC), will also soon include new fracture clinic, main outpatients and pre-operative assessment unit.
The building was officially opened today, Thursday, October 2, by Plymouth Moor View MP Fred Thomas and UHP colleagues, Sally Fletcher, Linda Fulford, Roly Cawaing and Helen Anderson.
The UTC has been open to patients for the past month.
Dr Anne Hicks, consultant in emergency medicine, said: “The new Urgent Treatment Centre will give patients a choice of where to visit when they have a minor illness or injury.
“So far, the Dartmoor UTC has been really impactful. Since opening, we are seeing an average of 100 patients a day, even seeing as many as 140 patients on one day. Patient feedback has also been really positive, with 99% of patients being seen within four hours. The UTC feels like a calm and spacious environment to work and to be treated. It’s been a really great team effort from everyone involved.”
Sue Timmins, trauma, orthopaedics and rheumatology matron, said: “We are proud to open our newly expanded fracture clinic to meet the growing needs in greater comfort, efficiency and care. This allows us to streamline services and create a more welcoming environment.
“Our orthopaedic medical specialists, nurses and support staff are excited about this next eager to continue providing high-quality, compassionate care with enhanced space and resources.”
Kelly Hill, sister for main outpatients, said: “The pre-operative assessment and main outpatient teams will be able to deliver high-quality, patient-focused care in a modern and bespoke environment, bringing our teams together and allowing us to develop our services side by side.”
