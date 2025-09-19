Eye patients in West Devon will benefit from new cutting-edge surgery training equipment
The Royal Eye Infirmary (REI) in Plymouth is celebrating an exciting advancement in surgical training thanks to funding from the REI League of Friends and Health Education England.
The REI has bought advanced ophthalmic surgery simulation equipment including a virtual reality (VR) cataract simulator, microscopes and a range of model eyes and surgical instruments. This kit will revolutionise how doctors and surgical trainees develop critical micro-surgical skills.
The VR simulator allows doctors to realistically and safely practice cataract procedures.
REI senior clinician Mr Rainsbury said: “This investment means we can offer a consistent, hands-on learning experience outside the operating theatre, significantly enhancing our trainees’ surgical skills, while increasing patient safety during live procedures.”
