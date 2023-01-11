THE COMMITTEE at Calstock Village Hall is appealing to the Tamar Valley community to help fund replacement of some of the hall’s windows which are ‘falling out of their frames.’
The committee has set up a lottery fundraiser to help fund the window replacement whilst giving people a chance to enter the prize draw.
The village hall in Calstock was constructed over 30 years ago and is now in need of some upgrading. The hall had new patio windows installed last year, however the remaining windows are wooden and in desperate need of repair.
Matt Taylor, hall administrator said:
‘We desperately need to replace the wooden windows throughout the building some of which are in a dangerous condition.
‘We have made a good start with the new windows on the patio overlooking the river but have at least 20 more to replace. There are several which are in such a state of repair that they are literally falling out of their frames, so they desperately need changing and then all the others are probably two or three years life left in them, so if we start systematically changing them now hopefully within three years we would’ve completed the process.’
The hall is raising funds for the new windows through a One Lottery page which enables people to buy lottery tickets with 50% of the money from the purchased ticket going to the hall fundraiser. 24 tickets out of their 120 ticket goal have already been sold.
For more information visit: https://www.onelottery.co.uk/support/calstock-village-hall