Update:
Peter Lawrey, 56, who had been reported missing from the Yelverton area on Thursday 18 January, has been found safe by police.
"We would like to thank members of the public and our partner agencies for their help," said a police spokesperson.
Police are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of 56-year-old Peter Lawrey, who has been reported missing from the Yelverton area.
Peter was last seen near Burrator at around 10am on Thursday, January 18.
Peter is of large build with long hair and a fringe. He is 6ft 3in tall.
He may be wearing blue jeans, a grey T-shirt and brown waterproof coat and is thought to be carrying a dark green rucksack.
If you have seen Peter, or know of his whereabouts, please call police immediately on 999, quoting log number 0759 of 18 January.