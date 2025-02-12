An update from the police at 3.35pm:
“One vehicle has been recovered, the other is going to be recovered in the next ten minutes or so and then the road should open. One driver has been taken to hospital. His injuries don’t appear too serious.”
The B3257 is closed at Gulworthy following a two vehicle collision at around 12 noon.
The ambulance service has been called.
A police spokesperson said: “Police were called at around 12.15pm on Wednesday, 12 February following a report of a two-vehicle collision on the B3257 at Gulworthy.
“The ambulance service has also been called and a road closure put in place.”
The happened between the Gulworthy roundabout and the turn off to Morwellham Quay.