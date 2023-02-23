A total of £1.125m of funding from the Community Capacity Fund is now available to apply for. The fund is to support community organisations to develop projects or project ideas. The organisation will then be in a stronger position to access wider funding opportunities.
Projects are able to apply for grants between £2,000 and £25,000.
Applications for the Community Capacity Fund are open until November 30 2024. More details can be found here: www.cornwall.gov.uk/business-trading-and-licences/economic-development/community-capacity-fund/