Let out your inner pirate as flashmob musical show is heading to Calstock Village Hall next weekend.
Old Time Sailors is a show designed to take the audience back in time through an unforgettable trip to the 19th century.
Every member of the audience receives a copy of the Sunday Sailor, a newspaper shaped program which includes the lyrics to all our songs to help you sing along and become a sailor for one epic night! Fancy dress is encouraged!
The crew is composed of 17 musicians playing fully unplugged to ensure the most authentic experience.
It’s a three hour show (including intermissions with time to get a pasty from Calstock’s famous Over the Top Pasties) with over 30 songs and tunes where the audience will sing and dance surrounded by drunken sailors.
The show is taking place on Saturday, April 15 at 7pm.