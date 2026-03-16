South West Water has opened applications for a fun run at Roadford Reservoir to raise money for Devon Air Ambulance Trust.
The event, to be held on Sunday, April 19, will cater to runners of all abilities with participants able to choose the distance which suits them best, from 2.5k, 5k or 10k.
All participants will be given a personalised runner’s bib and at the finish line everyone will receive goody bags and medals – with trophies going to the winners of first, second and third places for each race.
Tickets cost £15 with all proceeds going to Devon Air Ambulance Trust who respond to emergencies, including serious illness and injuries, 365 days a year, relying on charitable donations alone.
Launched in 1992, Devon Air Ambulance Trust’s crew of pilots, paramedics and doctors provide rapid care, by air or by road, when it is needed most.
Devon Air Ambulance Trust said: "Devon Air Ambulance would like to thank all the runners taking part in this year's South West Water, Roadford Reservoir Run. We are incredibly grateful for their support and wish them the very best of luck. Every year we respond to hundreds of missions across Devon and neighbouring counties.
As a charity, we receive no government funding and so our helicopters, our fleet of critical-care cars and our team of pilots, paramedics and doctors would not be able to provide the life-saving response they do if it were not for the continued generosity of fundraisers."
Dani Twelvetree, head of customer communications & engagement at South West Water, said: “We are so pleased to be hosting this fun run at Roadford Reservoir. The area is beautiful and full of nature so really lends itself to an event like this.
“All the proceeds of the fun run will go to Devon Air Ambulance Trust and all the amazing work they do responding so swiftly to emergencies in the community.”
Roadford Reservoir has an on-site café and the area boasts a variety of natural habitats including grasslands, woodlands, pastures and orchards, making it the perfect place for runners and supporters to relax and enjoy the surroundings
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