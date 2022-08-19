University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust cares for 25 Covid-19 patients in hospital

University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust cares for 25 Covid-19 patients in hospitalUniversity Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust was caring for 25 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on August 16 was down from 31 on the same day the previous week.
The number of beds at University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased by 73% in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 92.
Across England there were 7,832 people in hospital with Covid as of August 16, with 195 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 43% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 39%.
The figures also show that 21 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust in the week to August 14. This was down from 33 in the previous seven days.