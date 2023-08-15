University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust was caring for 21 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, August 6, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on August 6 was up from 18 on the same day the previous week.
Across England, there were 1,912 people in hospital with Covid as of August 6.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has increased by 81% in the last four weeks.
The figures also show 11 new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust in the week to August 4.