‘It is far from ideal giving birth in a foreign land and obviously not what I’d planned.’ she said. ‘I’d wanted Nicole to be born in Ukraine. I hope Nicole will feel like a Ukrainian. I left it to one month before I was due, but I thought it would only get more dangerous with the fighting to travel and the Russians might take over and stop me. It’s also harder to travel with two children and a baby at the best of times, let alone during a war. I had to put the safety of my children before my interests, they are the most important thing in my life. So I came to England and have the best of experiences.’