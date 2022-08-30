Ukrainian runner welcomed by the Harriers
Sunday 4th September 2022 8:00 am
Share
()
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
FUN loving social running group the Stannary Hash House Harriers are pictured here at the top of Pew Tor after celebrating the first hash trail laid by new Ukrainian team member Bohdan Klepatskyi.
Whilst Bohdan, who is staying with a Tavistock family, was checking in hashers at the end of the trail, his little brother is pictured here with other members holding the Ukrainian flag.
Bohdan goes to Tavistock College and has also joined the Tavistock Boxing Club. He is enjoying being a member of the Stannary Hash House Harriers although he thinks Dartmoor is a little too boggy! He will be named shortly with his hash house harrier nickname following his first trail.
New members are always welcome.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |