A plan to remove the pulpit from a West Devon town church has been abandoned after parishioners and worshippers slammed it as ‘wilful destruction’.
Worshippers complained to Exeter Diocese, of which the church is part, about the planned removal of the traditional carved wooden pulpit.
Some were also angry that their specially made kneelers had been put into storage in the church, with some going as far as to take them back.
Their anger was first aroused after the pulpit was moved within the church a few years ago, and further stoked when its permanent removal was announced recently.
Church vicar, the Rev David Spence and the Parochial Church Council announced the plan in the parish magazine, Roundabout.
This read: “The PCC of St Peter’s Church, North Tawton intends to remove the pulpit, which was installed in memory of the Skinner family in 1936 and has been unused in services for a number of years. We invite any comments – please comment to David Spence.’
This prompted an outcry from parishioners. As a result the church has now done a U-turn on the decision, saying in a surprise statement that ‘there are now no plans to remove the pulpit completely’.
An Exeter Diocese spokesman said: “We are proud of the history of St Peter’s Church and the pulpit is an important part of its heritage as a place of worship. Preaching God’s word is, and always will be, a vital part of our weekly services.
“In common with many other churches, it is no longer usual practice for ministers to preach from the pulpit. Instead, many will preach from the front of the church, to be on the same level as the congregation, rather than preaching ‘down’ to them.
“For that reason, the pulpit at St Peter’s has not been used for a number of years. It is of a portable design and was moved a while ago to the side of the church to allow more space for church activities. There are now no plans to remove the pulpit completely. Any future plans would require permission from the Diocese of Exeter (a form of planning permission known as a Faculty). This would involve a consultation, allowing members of the community to share their views.”
“I’ve spoken to people who worship here and they are very angry at the idea to move the pulpit away from the church. They have even been taking back their beautiful kneelers gifted to the church, which are now gathering dust and being nibbled by rats. That shows how strongly lots of us feel.”
Margaret described the removal plan as ‘wilful destruction’.
She said: “What the priest says and how he says it is important when people of the parish need guidance and leadership from the church. The pulpit has already been moved out of view behind a pillar, but it should be the focal point of the church and where the vicar should be delivering his messages.”