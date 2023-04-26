TWO FAMILIES are moving into a West Devon village, thanks to new affordable housing.
The young families viewed their new homes to rent at a new small mixed-ownership estate at Crapstone.
The houses were built for the Willow Partnership housing association and include homes to buy, part-buy/part rent properties and help-to-buy homes.
Looking round their new homes on Jubilee Drive, shortly before they can move in, were Charlotte Kendall, 29, and her partner Aaron Dolman 35.
The couple have two young children and were about to become homeless at their rented home when they were offered a newly-built house to rent in Crapstone.
Aaron, a fast food delivery driver, said the new house was convenient for his job, social life, shops and the children because they attend Tavistock Primary: ‘It was a critical situation. Our landlord was selling our home we rented in Princetown and there’s a shortage of places to live that we can afford there or anywhere in this area. The trouble, also, is that Princetown is isolated, so there’s no where nearby to find a place to live.
‘We never imagined we’d be able to afford to live in a small village like this. It does help that we’re renting through a housing association and they make the rent a bit cheaper than normal as I’m not on the highest wage.
‘The house is lovely, it’s got great views, a good-sized second bedroom big enough for two children to share and a nice-sized garden which we didn’t have before.’
Charlotte said: ‘It was getting very stressful as it got nearer to moving out. I don’t know what we’d have done if we hadn’t got this place. It does look really nice here. I’m looking forward to moving and starting a new life.’
The pair qualified for their new home based on a number of criteria, including income, children and where they lived – with preference given to local residents.
Elizabeth Markwell, 28, also had a preview of her two-bed flat. She is moving with her daughter Lainey, aged five, from Horrabridge for a combination of reasons.
‘I rent privately, so I thought, as a mum I needed some security now I have a child and it’s about time I thought longer term. In the private market you could lose your home at any time.
‘So, I now have a longer lease because it’s through a housing association. Also it’s a new house and there’s a shortage of places like this. ‘
Elizabeth, a student midwife, had been on the waitring list for a council house to rent for six years and this was the first house she had been offered in that time: ‘I can’t afford to buy a house because I have no savings as I work in a pub and study and bring up a child. May be some time in the future.
‘The rent is not as cheap as a council house, but it is lovely and is cheaper than a private rental. So, me and Lainey are all round better off.’