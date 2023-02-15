Over the next six weeks 36,000 home testing kits will be sent to people who have recently registered but have not yet made an appointment. Those found to have O negative blood will be offered priority appointments. If needed, the search will widen out and kits will be posted to up to 100,000 people registered with Give Blood over the coming months, until enough people with O negative blood are identified and booked on to donate: People who register but don’t book an appointment are contacted by phone and email with opportunities to donate in their area to encourage them to make their first donation.