TWO road closures are planned for Gunnislake this month.
The first closure will affect Calstock Road which will be closed next week on November 21 from 8am until 5pm.
To view a map of the closure visit: https://one.network/?tm=135216548.
The second closure will be from Station Road to Parkers Green and will take place the following day on November 22 from 7.30am until 8am. To view a map of the closure visit: https://one.network/?tm=135216548
For more information about roadworks in the area visit: www.cornwall.gov.uk/transport-parking-and-streets/roads-highways-and-pavements/roadworks/