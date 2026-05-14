TWO people were taken to hospital following a road accident involving two vehicles on the A386 on Roborough Down yesterday afternoon (Wednesday, May 13).
Their injuries are not life-threatening, police said.
The collision happened at about 12.30pm on May 13 on the A386 between Bickleigh and Clearbrook.
The road was closed for a time to allow casualties to be released from the affected vehicles by firefighters and two injured people taken to hospital.
Stuart Richards, 20, from Plymouth has been charged with driving whilst disqualified and driving without third party insurance in relation to the incident.
He has been bailed to appear at Plymouth Magistrates’ Court on May 28.
Richards was also charged with assault following an alleged incident in St Ives on April 6.
He has been bailed for that alleged offence to appear at Truro Magistrates’ Court on June 15.
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