Drivers are being diverted after a road accident this afternoon on the A386 between Bickleigh and Clearbrook.
The accident, which happened at about 12.30pm, is causing traffic congestion after police closed the road while the vehicles involved are cleared and any casualties treated.
There are not believed to be any serious injuries and all vehicle occupants have been extricated by firefighters.
A police spokesman said: “We were called at 12.45pm following a report of a road traffic collision involving two vehicles on the A386 near Roborough Down. One vehicle is reported to have left the road.
“Fire and ambulance also attended the scene. A road closure has been put in place.
“Two occupants of one vehicle are currently with the ambulance service. The extent of any injuries is not yet known.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.