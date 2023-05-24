Calstock Parish Councillor John Wells is celebrating the installation of two new speed cameras that have been installed on the A390 this week covering St Ann’s Chapel and Drakewalls, following a nine year battle by Cllr Wells and Cornwall and Parish Councillor Dorothy Kirk.
Two new speed cameras installed along A390 after nine-year battle
[email protected]
Thursday 25th May 2023 7:00 am
Share
(Tindle )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |