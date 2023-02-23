There were two more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in West Devon.
The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show a total of 115 people had died in the area by February 9 – up from 113 on the week before.
They were among 13,803 deaths recorded across the South West.
The weekly figures now include anyone whose death certificate – registered up to 14 days before February 23 (Thursday) – mentions Covid-19 as one of the causes.
A total of 182,830 deaths were recorded throughout England by February 9.