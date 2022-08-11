Two more deaths recorded in West Devon

Two more deaths recorded in West DevonThere were two more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in West Devon.
By Will Grimond
Thursday 11th August 2022 9:21 am
Credit by Victoria Jones (PA Wire )
A total of 80 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on August 10 (Wednesday) – up from 78 a week previously.
They were among 11,666 deaths recorded across the South West.
The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in West Devon.
A total of 162,550 deaths were recorded throughout England by August 10 (Wednesday) – up from 161,560 last week.