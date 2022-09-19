Turkey and tinsel coach tours to Tavistock
An initiative to encourage coaches to bring visitors to Tavistock is to continue with a Christmas promotion called Turkey and Tinsel after the success of a summer campaign.
The town council is encouraged by the numbers of coach tours to the town this summer which has almost reached pre-pandemic levels and has boosted overall tourist numbers.
The coach initiative is run in partnership with Tavistock BID (the business-led initiative allowing businesses to raise funds to improve a defined area of the own) to promote the town as a visitor destination.
The aim is for the town to remain a coach-friendly destination - giving drivers the confidence in the services which support trips, such as loos and parking.
The coach driver incentive involves a payment of £5 for coaches bringing in numbers between 20 to 34 and £10 for over 35 passengers.
Meanwhile, Bedford Square trading figures continue to improve with a variety of traders working through the week outdoors. There has been a 150% increase in income so far this year until August, compared to the same period pre-covid.
The council intends to continue to maximise revenue as new and existing traders show interest in bringing their stands. Bookings are already healthy with the success of Miss Ivy street food events, prompting the council to look at holding more events.
