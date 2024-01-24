TRIBUTES have been paid by pupils and staff alike to a much-loved former headteacher who has passed away after illness.
Jim Knight, a former headteacher of Lady Modiford’s C of E school, Walkhampton, died aged 77 in Derriford Hospital, on Sunday, 14th January. He will be much missed by all those who knew him in his professional life and in his many volunteer roles in the communities of Walkhampton and Buckland Monachorum.
Jim became headteacher in 1987 after moving from Poynton, Cheshire. At Lady Modiford’s, Jim dedicated himself to pupils, colleagues and the wider community and delighted in celebrating the successes of students and staff. Under his leadership, the school expanded and developed an excellent reputation, confirmed by Ofsted.
Jim believed the school was integral to the local community and supported village events. He was a member of St Mary’s Church Walkhampton Parochial Church Council and secretary for some years. His faith guided his actions and decisions. He always attended village fairs, bonfire nights, church pantomimes and harvest suppers, school sports days and pancake races.
He took part in special events such as Armada Day, the fiftieth anniversary of VE Day, and the 275th anniversary of the school’s founding in 1994 – when a time capsule containing items chosen by the children was buried in the grounds. He later attended the school’s 300-year anniversary celebrations in 2019 along with former headteachers and the current headteacher. Jim’s great joy was taking part in the Burrator Twinning Association and annual school exchanges with Mathieu in Normandy when villagers enjoyed French culture and language, and built lasting friendships, and created many happy memories, including famous picnics. After retiring in 2006, Jim began volunteering in Buckland Monachorum, where he lived with his family. He organised quiz nights, helped with the village summer fair, joined the Yelvercare charity committee and helped as a volunteer driver and cook. His interests included pub quizzes, village chess club, and the Yelverton History Society. He played Crown Green Bowling in Cheshire and played for Walkham Valley Cricket Club and was a proud supporter of Blackpool Football Club. Jim is remembered for his sense of humour and many jokes.
His wife Ros and daughters, Catherine and Philippa, say they have been very moved by many messages of condolence, sharing their memories of how Jim touched their lives: “We would like to thank everyone for their kindness. We are very proud he will be remembered so fondly for his integrity, sense of fun, generosity and service.” Jim funeral will be held at St Mary’s Church, Walkhampton on Monday, February 5, at 11am.