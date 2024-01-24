He took part in special events such as Armada Day, the fiftieth anniversary of VE Day, and the 275th anniversary of the school’s founding in 1994 – when a time capsule containing items chosen by the children was buried in the grounds. He later attended the school’s 300-year anniversary celebrations in 2019 along with former headteachers and the current headteacher. Jim’s great joy was taking part in the Burrator Twinning Association and annual school exchanges with Mathieu in Normandy when villagers enjoyed French culture and language, and built lasting friendships, and created many happy memories, including famous picnics. After retiring in 2006, Jim began volunteering in Buckland Monachorum, where he lived with his family. He organised quiz nights, helped with the village summer fair, joined the Yelvercare charity committee and helped as a volunteer driver and cook. His interests included pub quizzes, village chess club, and the Yelverton History Society. He played Crown Green Bowling in Cheshire and played for Walkham Valley Cricket Club and was a proud supporter of Blackpool Football Club. Jim is remembered for his sense of humour and many jokes.