Her daughter Jane said: ”When my father died in 1982 mother was much younger than I am now and had to carve out a new life. Encouraged by my father in the 1960s, she developed a great interest and expertise in industrial archaeology and aspects of farming, writing several books and numerous articles, she also gave many lectures and talks. Her first book, The Industrial Archaeology of Dartmoor, published in 1968, has been described to me as a seminal piece of work. She loved walking over Dartmoor, broader Devon and the Peak District when we lived at Bakewell, research her writing and meeting interesting people. Mother was very determined, staying fit and independent for as long as possible was important. She said staying active, eating well and drinking plenty of water was key to her longevity, along with clotted cream and Stilton cheese. She wrote three articles on making the cheese, hoping she would be given a Stilton, or at least half a Stilton each time she was.”