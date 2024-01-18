Dick was the fourth child of a GP and former Royal naval surgeon in Luton and lived in the South East. He edited and published his father’s memoirs in four volumes. Dick was educated at Sherborne School and read history at Cambridge University. After school he served in the Dorset Regiment. He became a Civil Servant district officer in what is now Tanzania, for the government, attorney general, Governor General and finally for the Tanganyika Tea Growers Association. He transferred to Aden when a British colony, as private secretary for the British High Commissioner for South Arabia. He worked on complex negotiations to secure a political solution as Britain withdrew from Aden. Newly married to Joan, he came to Kent in 1967 and worked for the CBI, moving to Brussels in 1989 to the Union of Employers, which negotiated employment laws with the EU. Retiring in 1997, the couple moved to Quick’s Garden, owned by Joan’s family. He was a West Devon councillor (1999-2007) and town councillor (1999-2015). He chaired the Conservative Party panel that chose Sir Geoffrey Cox as its 2005 General Election candidate. He helped set up Tavistock Food Bank, was an expert on local history, a trustee of Tavistock Museum, a member of the Friends of Tavistock Parish Church and of Crowndale Recreational Association. Dick’s books included a history of the life of Joan’s father William Noble. Also a book on his sister who was on General Eisenhower’s intelligence staff in the Supreme HQ Allied Expeditionary Force and one of the few people cleared for military intelligence produced by the Bletchley Park Code Breakers. Robin’s brother David said: “He realised a mere factual record would be ‘dull’ so he combined a historian’s reverence for fact with a talent for evoking atmosphere. His own character was shaped by extraordinary historical circumstances and the duty to serve his country which was reflected in his memoirs.”