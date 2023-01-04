TRIBUTE has been paid to a Scout Leader who has died after decades of committed service to the movement in West Devon.
John Burchell, who was an Assistant Explorer Scout leader for West Devon, passed away in early December 2022 after contracting leukaemia and is said to have been inspirational to generations of youngsters and the ‘loveliest of men’. He was also an award winning leader, having received the highest accolades and volunteered for 30 years.
At his funeral at Weston Mill Crematorium in Plymouth a guard of honour was formed featuring flags from all of the Scout groups in West Devon, the Scout Association flag and Union Flag. The flag bearers were all youngsters from West Devon Explorer Scouts.
The funeral also featured the World Scout Emblem live-flower tribute, comprising a purple background and the fleur-de-lis symbol with a reef knot representing the strength of Scouting.
Abigail de Carteret, District Explorer Scout Commissioner (for those aged 14-18), said: ‘Many other adult volunteers from across West Devon and beyond attended his funeral in full uniform and John had chosen to make his final journey in his uniform as well, which was a huge comfort to us.’
Last November John, from Princetown, was presented with the Chief Scout’s Commendation for Meritorious Conduct, which recognises individuals who have conducted themselves with a high degree of courage, endurance, initiative or dedication to the Scouts. John also held the movement’s Award for Merit.
Abi said: ‘I worked closely with John for five years and Scouting was his life. He was incredibly committed. Nothing was too much trouble. Young people were the centre of his life, everything he did had young people’s interests and welfare at the heart of it. He was dedicated to making the Explorer life the best experience it could be.’
John took Scouts on district camps where he built a pioneering rope bridge with the Explorer Scouts for the younger Scouts, Cubs and Beavers to try out during the weekend. His signature bridge could also be seen at the Yelverton Fun Days, giving younger children a chance to discover Scouting.
He took Explorer Scouts on county camps at the Kernow Jamboree and the Challenge Weekend camps, where West Devon won the multi-task competition.
John, who was married with two sons (also former Scouts), also held the trusted position of Explorers Scouts’ treasurer: ‘It was unheralded, but meant for many years we could trust and rely on him to manage our finances efficiently and make sure we spent every penny well.
‘It’s very fitting therefore, that the collection at his funeral raised £570. The money will be dedicated to Scouting activities.’