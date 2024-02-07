The council said: “Should the proposal go ahead there will undoubtedly be additional vehicles travelling through Gunnislake which has an air quality management plan. “Noise will be very prevalent for residents in our parish and the site’s neighbouring properties. “We also have concerns about the impact on wildlife and conservation, notably bats. “We heard from five members of the public and their concerns were about the viability of the project, the actual benefit to business and employment, traffic generation, a possible loss of tourism due to the peace and tranquility of the area being compromised and potential contamination of the land, especially in terms of watercourses being affected.”