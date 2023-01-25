IF You Go Down To The Woods Today is a talk by Nick Smith BEM, forester with the Forestry Commission for 44 years, taking place in St Paul’s Church Hall in Yelverton on Tuesday, February 7.
The talk will feature: Looking through the eyes of a forester, the dynamics of woodlands, the problems of pest and diseases, protection of the next generation of trees, securing the long term benefits of woodlands, what’s happening around us in woods, understanding tree harvesting and how trees and the landscape have always been there.