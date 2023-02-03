AS RAIL strikes continue today (February 3), a revised timetable is proposed to be operating between Plymouth and Gunnislake.
A limited service, starting later and finishing earlier (between 0730 and approximately 1930), will run on the route between Plymouth and Gunnislake and other routes are also affected.
If you intend to travel, please check before you travel. Trains that are operating will be busier than usual because GWR will not be able to offer the normal service frequency. Other train operators are also affected by this action, so onward travel could also be affected.